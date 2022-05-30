China Imposes Measures To Avoid the Entry of Monkeypox

According to Chinese authorities, measures are being taken to prevent the arrival of the monkeypox virus in the country.

On Monday, in China, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said that the country's authorities had increased the measures to avoid the entry of the monkeypox virus into the country as they still fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GAC has assigned experts to carry out a risk assessment. The organization issued measures such as body temperature monitoring and medical inspection for inbound travelers, alerting the virus and its symptoms.

The Administration said that customs authorities had improved the management in biosafety laboratories, making solid preparations for tests; they also tightened quarantine time for inbound goods and rodents.

Collaborative work has been carried out with other government departments to strictly accomplish the measures to prevent the risk of imported cases. According to the GAC, travelers should be responsible for informing the customs officers if they have any symptoms or feel sick.

Monkeypox causes fever, headaches, sore muscles, or erythrina. By May 21, the WHO registered that at least 12 member states had reported monkeypox cases. This outbreak started on May 13, 2022.

On Sunday, the WHO said that the monkeypox constitutes a "moderate risk" to overall public health at the global level after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not typically found.