China Rejects US Bill to Help Taiwan Regain WHO Observer Status

Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected the United States' push for a law that would help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Organization (WHO).

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a bill to direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the WHO.

"The Taiwan question is China's domestic affair, and the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations," Zhao said at a press briefing on Monday.

According to relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, China's Taiwan region's participation in WHO activities must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle.

"Attaching high importance to our Taiwan compatriots' health welfare, the Chinese central government has made proper arrangements for the region's participation in global health affairs," Zhao said.

"We urge the U.S. to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, comply with international law and basic norms governing international relations, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and not to use this bill to help Taiwan expand its so-called 'international space', otherwise it will cause further damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he added.

Previously, on May 12, Zhao also rejected the attitude adopted by the U.S. Department of State, which removed from its web site wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging China's position that Taiwan is part of China.