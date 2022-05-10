US Has Changed Taiwan Wording on State Dept. Website

The U.S. move will be detrimental to the one-China principle and will be counterproductive, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian's statements came after the State Department's website section on Taiwan had removed wording about not supporting Taiwan's independence and acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

The Chinese spokesman said that "there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, with the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China."

"The U.S. has made solemn commitments on the Taiwan question and the one-China principle in the three China-U.S. joint communiqués," the spokesman said, adding that the recent U.S. move on the matter will backfire and burn the U.S. itself.

"This kind of political manipulation on the Taiwan question is an attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and will inevitably stir up a fire that only burns," the United States, Zhao, said.

Zhao called upon the United States to respect the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués and the political commitments made with China regarding the Taiwan issue.

Along these lines, the official demanded an end to political manipulation on the Taiwan issue, which is, according to China, the most sensitive and vital issue in its relations with the U.S.

Zhao said Washington "should implement President Biden's statement that the United States does not support Taiwan independence." The Chinese government considers the democratically governed island an inviolable Chinese territory.