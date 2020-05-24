China Opposes US Arms Sales to Taiwan, Warns of New Cold War

This comes as the U.S. State Department approved a plan to sell weapons worth US$180 million to Taiwan.

The Chinese government strongly urged the United States Sunday to immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contacts with the island to avoid further damages to the relations between the two countries and the two militaries.

“This move by the U.S. side seriously violated the one-China principle and the three joint statements between China and the United States and rudely interfered in the domestic affairs of China, to which China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Wu Qian said.

The official added that it also sends a wrong signal to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and "Taiwan independence" separatists, “seriously undermining China's sovereignty and security, and seriously jeopardized the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

To this, however, Wu declared that the People's Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi warned that the U.S. is pushing both countries "to the brink of a new Cold War."

“This dangerous attempt to turn back the will of history will undo the fruits of decades-long China-U.S. cooperation, dampen America’s own development prospects, and put world stability and prosperity in jeopardy,” Wang said, adding that China has no intention to change or stop its modernization.