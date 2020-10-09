China Joins Covax Initiative for a COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the World Health Organization, over 172 countries have engaged with the international scheme to provide over 2 billion of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021.

China's government officially joined on Thursday to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX). Hence the Asian country becomes the largest economy to support the initiative thus far.

"This is an important step China has taken to uphold the concept of a shared community of health for all and to honor its commitment to turn COVID-19 vaccines into a global public good," China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

#China will continue to work together with #COVAX partners and contribute its share to the global fight against the pandemic to safeguard all human beings' safety and health. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) October 9, 2020

"We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support COVAX. China will also strengthen vaccine cooperation with relevant countries through the COVAX network," the official added.

According to the World Health Organization, over 172 countries have engaged with the international scheme to provide over 2 billion of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021. The COVAX allows all participating countries to have equal access to these vaccines once they are developed regardless of income levels.

Also, countries will receive enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 percent of their population in the longer term through the scheme.