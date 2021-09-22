President Maduro Calls for a New UN at 76th General Assembly

The head of state of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, ratified his country's will to create a "new world without colonialism...a multipolar world" today at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.
According to Maduro, "Venezuela ratifies its request to lift all sanctions against the Venezuelan economy by the United States and by the Government of the European Union."
Furthermore, the Venezuelan president denounced an insistent campaign against his nation through comprehensive financial and oil sanctions as well as economic persecution.
Maduro explained how billions of dollars and public assets had been seized from Venezuelan bank accounts in the United States, Europe and elsewhere to the detriment of the Venezuelan people.
That said, the head of state assured that "the Venezuelan people, with their great capacity for resilience, with their great capacity for resistance, have stood up...and have grown in all the difficulties of all these years." He stated that "Venezuela stands up with its own voice for the new world."
In his intervention, Maduro further ratified his support for the brother nation of Cuba in its request to lift the blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean island, and, most significantly, said that "the world needs a new United Nations, so that we can all share the same path."