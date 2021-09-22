President Maduro Calls for a New UN at 76th General Assembly

The Venezuelan President said that without a doubt, the Venezuelan people had received the solidarity, support and reason of the countries gathered at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York.

The head of state of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, ratified his country's will to create a "new world without colonialism...a multipolar world" today at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.

According to Maduro, "Venezuela ratifies its request to lift all sanctions against the Venezuelan economy by the United States and by the Government of the European Union."

Furthermore, the Venezuelan president denounced an insistent campaign against his nation through comprehensive financial and oil sanctions as well as economic persecution.

Maduro explained how billions of dollars and public assets had been seized from Venezuelan bank accounts in the United States, Europe and elsewhere to the detriment of the Venezuelan people.

#ENVIVO | Presidente de Venezuela, @NicolasMaduro: saluda a los pueblos y Gobiernos que forman parte de la organización y que se presentan la asamblea general → https://t.co/tqMKHf3oMu pic.twitter.com/Uua0qeHXRV — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) September 22, 2021

That said, the head of state assured that "the Venezuelan people, with their great capacity for resilience, with their great capacity for resistance, have stood up...and have grown in all the difficulties of all these years." He stated that "Venezuela stands up with its own voice for the new world."

In his intervention, Maduro further ratified his support for the brother nation of Cuba in its request to lift the blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean island, and, most significantly, said that "the world needs a new United Nations, so that we can all share the same path."