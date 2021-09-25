Bolivarian Officials Arrive in Mexico to Talks With Opposition

They will hold the third round of negotiations which started to demand the lifting of foreign sanctions and respect for Venezuela's political order in August.

On Saturday, a Venezuelan governmental delegation headed by Parliament's President Jorge Rodriguez arrived in Mexico where the third round of political talks with opposition sectors will take place.

Previously, President Nicolas Maduro demanded concrete advances in the negotiations, especially on the release of assets blocked abroad and the lifting of sanctions on the Bolivarian nation.

Rodriguez announced that diplomat Alex Saab, who is held captive in Cape Verde despite international calls for his release, would be incorporated as a full member of the official delegation.

The political talks will have mediation efforts by the Norwegian government. They will take place at the Sofitel Hotel in the Paseo de la Reforma.



While the Venezuelan government & opposition have made significant advances in the dialogue process to address the ongoing political & economic crisis, some sectors would rather Venezuela remain sanctioned, strangled & in crisis.



This truck has been circling the area near the UN pic.twitter.com/qn0YpwESWh — Zoe Alexandra (@ZoPepperC) September 23, 2021

On Friday, Rodriguez condemned statements by James Story, who declared himself the U.S ambassador to Venezuela without counting on the approval of the Bolivarian government.

"Story's remarks insult the Dialogue Table in Mexico but above all insults the delegates of the United Platform to which he seems to give orders," Rodriguez stressed.

"The Bolivarian Government will never accept an agenda trying to impose this person," he added.