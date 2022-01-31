China Starts Lunar New Year Celebrations

This year's Spring Festival Gala featured major themes such as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the revitalization of rural activity, an ecologically focused civilization, the Winter Olympics and space achievements.

The Chinese people will receive this Feb. 1 the Lunar New Year, the most important celebration of their ancient culture. The Asian country's television presented a special five-hour program that included a warm welcome to the Winter Olympic Games.

The grand spectacle was distinguished by different colorful presentations that included traditional songs and a multitude of performances aimed at entertaining millions of Chinese families at the so-called Spring Festival.

“On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, I would like to extend to you all my best wishes for the holidays! I wish you all a happy Chinese New Year!” President Xi Jinping said at a reception in Beijing on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/68jGzwlV6L — Chinese Consulate General in Sydney (@ChinaConSydney) January 31, 2022

In a message to the nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his greetings to all Chinese people on the occasion of the Spring Festival during a reception in Beijing on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Xi delivered a speech at the reception, held at the Great Hall of the People, and sent greetings to Chinese of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and those living overseas.

He said all the Party's achievements over the past 100 years had come about through unity and hard work, which is the most notable spiritual symbol of the CCP and the Chinese people.

"As long as the 1.4 billion Chinese people are always united and the 95 million Party members always stand close to the people for a shared future, we can surely continue to create impressive miracles in the new journey ahead of us," Xi said.

2022 is the Year of the Tiger — and people across China are celebrating Lunar New Year with a variety of festivities ���� pic.twitter.com/BYk2sSbjvc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 31, 2022

Holidays in the Asian country will run from today until next Saturday, but the Chinese will face travel restrictions and suspension of traditional events during this period.

This Lunar Year will be dedicated to the cycle of the water tiger, as each year corresponds to one of 12 animals that determine the qualities of those born under its sign.

According to legend, the wise Jade Emperor summoned the animals to a race to choose those who would be part of the zodiac. Thus, first came the rat, then the buffalo, and the tiger is the third animal of the Chinese horoscope: a symbol of strength and courage.

In different countries around the world, Chinese communities also celebrate the date with colorful parties and abundant dishes of traditional Chinese food.