Mexican Journalist Toledo Shot Dead In Zitacuaro City

On Monday, 55-year-old Mexican journalist Roberto Toledo was shot dead in Zitacuaro city in the Michoacan State while preparing to record a video interview at his office in the outlet Monitor Michoacan.

"Three armed men fired Toledo eight times at close range and fled soon after," his employer Armando Linares said with muttered voice and recalled that he had published articles that revealed the crimes of corrupt officials and politicians.

The Michoacan State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to clarify the crime. So far, it has seized two motorcycles. However, it has not identified any suspects yet.

Jesus Ramirez, spokesman for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), assured that the Federal government will not allow impunity in this case.



"Toledo kept a low profile to protect himself given that we had received death threats," Linares told the Milenio outlet. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Mexico is the deadliest country for media professionals. Although the CPJ recorded 138 Mexican journalists killed from 1992 to 2021, the magnitude of the problem could be much greater. Article 19, a pro-freedom of expression organization, maintains that 145 media professionals have been murdered in this Latin American country since 2000. All this without counting four journalists who were murdered in January. "Violence against the press is a constant, so countering it implies comprehensive and long-term actions," said Jan-Albert Hootsen, a CPJ spokesperson who noted that Mexico is the only country in the world where lethal violence against journalists has lasted with practically the same intensity through different administrations.