    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US to Allocate $4.5 Billion in Military Assistance to Taiwan

  • The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, to provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee to purchase military equipment.

    The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, to provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee to purchase military equipment. | Photo: Twitter @IndoPac_Info

Published 15 September 2022 (56 minutes ago)
Opinion

The U.S. announces a $4.5 billion military assistance package to Taiwan, a move that may anger China and stoke tensions.
 


The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday approved the Taiwan Policy bill to provide $4.5 billion in military aid over four years to the island, the U.S. portal Bloomberg revealed. 

RELATED:

China Issues a Document on Taiwan

The bill calls on the U.S. president to impose sanctions on Chinese officials and financial institutions that act against Taiwan, according to Bloomberg. It would also formally grant the island the status of "major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally".

The document was approved with 17 votes in favor and 5 votes against, which sends it to the full Senate for consideration.  In this regard, Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who chairs the Committee and co-sponsored the bill, stated that the U.S. legislature "must be clear about what it is up against" and stressed that "war with China is not being sought."

Taipei is one of the main sources of tension between China and the United States. The Asian giant considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, so it openly rejects U.S. efforts to strengthen military support for Taiwanese forces, warning that it "will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and territorial integrity."

"Taiwan is not Ukraine, the Chinese people's determination and will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity are unshakable," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made clear in March.

Tags

United States China Taiwan One China Policy NATO

HIspanTV
by teleSUR/capc
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.