Ecuador

US National Defense Act Includes Ukaine, Taiwan, and Ecuador

    Ukrainian soldiers load an M109 howitzer at Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @F_CEAFE

Published 23 December 2022
While the U.S. allocates billions of dollars to Ukraine and Taiwan, the White House delivered two Coast Guard patrol boats to Ecuador.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which allocates resources for Ukraine as well as for cooperation with Ecuador and Taiwan.

He authorized US$858 billion for the tasks of the intelligence community and for the activities of the departments of Defense, Energy, State, and Homeland Security.

The NDAA spending package includes the U.S.-Ecuador Partnership Act (UEPA), which authorizes the delivery of two U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats to President Guillermo Lasso.

The UEPA also expands economic ties between the U.S and Ecuador, two countries that do not have a free trade agreement. The interest in promoting bilateral economic relations occurs at a time when China is already Ecuador's main trading partner.

The large U.S. Defense spending package also includes another legislative initiative to strengthen ties between the United States and Taiwan, another great ally of Washington.

Specifically, the new act authorizes up to US$10 billion in "Foreign Military Financing" grants through 2027 to Taiwan to help modernize its security capabilities.

Finally, the NDAA expands the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and authorizes an additional US$800 million for FY 2023, which means an increase of US$500 million over what the Biden administration initially requested.

