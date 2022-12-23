US National Defense Act Includes Ukaine, Taiwan, and Ecuador

While the U.S. allocates billions of dollars to Ukraine and Taiwan, the White House delivered two Coast Guard patrol boats to Ecuador.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which allocates resources for Ukraine as well as for cooperation with Ecuador and Taiwan.

He authorized US$858 billion for the tasks of the intelligence community and for the activities of the departments of Defense, Energy, State, and Homeland Security.

The NDAA spending package includes the U.S.-Ecuador Partnership Act (UEPA), which authorizes the delivery of two U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats to President Guillermo Lasso.

The UEPA also expands economic ties between the U.S and Ecuador, two countries that do not have a free trade agreement. The interest in promoting bilateral economic relations occurs at a time when China is already Ecuador's main trading partner.

Also managed to catch a seemingly lost Sen. Joe Manchin, who told me he is “all in” to send Ukraine all the billions it asks for from the US



Manchin then deployed a cellphone to ignore all my follow up questions before he passed through the fence blocking off the Capitol pic.twitter.com/Mk8HUHPOud — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 22, 2022

The large U.S. Defense spending package also includes another legislative initiative to strengthen ties between the United States and Taiwan, another great ally of Washington.

Specifically, the new act authorizes up to US$10 billion in "Foreign Military Financing" grants through 2027 to Taiwan to help modernize its security capabilities.

Finally, the NDAA expands the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and authorizes an additional US$800 million for FY 2023, which means an increase of US$500 million over what the Biden administration initially requested.