China PM Calls to Double Efforts To Ensure the Summer Harvest

On Thursday, the Chinese Prime Minister said that solid efforts to guarantee the summer harvest needed to be made.

Regarding the Summer Harvest, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said that agricultural personnel should carry out solid efforts this year to guarantee a successful Summer harvest.

During a national teleconference, the Prime Minister and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee commented on this importance.

Li said that the summer harvest is of critical importance to the country for attaining the annual grain production target, stabilizing prices, and coordinating the development of the economic and social sector with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Minister called to ease logistics for the agricultural equipment and personnel, urging all the levels of the government to waste no time on the matter of harvest work.

At present, the #summer #harvest season has begun or is about to begin in major summer grain production bases across China, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) said.https://t.co/pC8Xde0GEn pic.twitter.com/H3WYInE3Ld — Voice of the People (@VoiceofPD) May 26, 2022

Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, took part in the conference, highlighting the need to smooth channels for procuring grain and solving problems linked to the matter.

Hu said that efforts should be made to fully accomplish the summer grain and oil collection to enhance farmers' economy.