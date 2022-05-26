China and Solomon Islands Ready to Forge 'Iron-Clad' Ties

As part of his South Pacific tour, Ambassador Wang is visiting the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste.

On Thursday, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed willingness to forge "iron-clad" ties and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Sogavare said that China has become the Solomon Islands's biggest partner in basic infrastructure, and thanked the Asian nation for providing anti-pandemic supplies and medical equipment to his country. He also thanked the Chinese side for sending police supplies and police advisers to help maintain social order after the Honiara riots.

The Solomon Islands and China have conducted cooperation on the basis of equal treatment and mutual respect, and the connection in various fields has become increasingly close, bringing tangible benefits to the Solomon Islands people, the Prime Minister noted.

For his part, Wang said China appreciates the Solomon Islands' firm determination of safeguarding national interests, strong desire of developing bilateral friendly cooperation and adhering to the one-China policy.

"The speculation that China will build a military base in Solomon Islands is pure disinformation fabricated by a handful of people who harbor ulterior motives... US and Australian attempts to revive the Monroe Doctrine in the South Pacific region will lead to nowhere." pic.twitter.com/eHLCowIyNY — Friends of Socialist China (@socialist_china) May 25, 2022

China is ready to work with the Solomon Islands to forge "iron-clad" ties, and deepen cooperation between the two sides so as to benefit the two peoples, Wang said, noting that emerging economies are rising en masse, and peace and development are still the irreversible trend of the times despite the unilateral bullying.

The Chinese ambassador also mentioned that his country is ready to enhance coordination with the Solomon Islands in multilateral organizations to accelerate sustainable development, cope with climate change, and safeguard the interests of medium and small countries.

On Thursday, Wang is visiting the Solomon Islands as part of his tour to the South Pacific island nations, which will also take him to Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, as well as Timor-Leste.