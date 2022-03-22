China Expects Normalization of Russian-Japanese Relations

Given the recent deterioration of the relations between Russia and Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed Tuesday that China hopes both countries can reach a point of normalization regarding their relationship.

Moscow has decided to end negotiations on a peace treaty with Tokyo in response to sanctions imposed against Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, for his part, said that Moscow's decision was unacceptable.

The Chinese spokesman stated that China has been paying close attention to the recent deterioration of relations between Russia and Japan, noting that his country expects that Moscow and Tokyo will be able to resolve the main issues successfully.

Regarding Moscow's decision, Fumio Kishida also pointed out that Japan has no plans to examine the budget for the fiscal year 2022, starting from April 1, as it aims to develop economic cooperation with Russia by supporting domestic companies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry disclosed that Moscow has decided to halt negotiations on the peace treaty with Tokyo due to Japan's unfriendly stance with unilateral measures over Russia concerning the situation in Ukraine.

Travels of Japanese citizens have been detained based on the agreements on visa-free exchanges between the southern Kuril Islands of the Russian Federation and Japan from 1991 and based on maximally facilitated visits by former Japanese residents of the islands to their former places of residence from 1999.