No COVID-19 Community Transmission in Beijing Since Friday

According to Beijing's top officials, the megacity has had no COVID-19 community transmission since Friday.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, announced that Beijing had not shown community transmission of COVID-19 since last Friday.

Liu has said that the latest infections of COVID-19 reported were registered by the end of Saturday, with new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.

The Director of the Beijing Center said that by Sunday, all infected people were under quarantine for observation and medical care. Official Liu noted that among the infected, three were asymptomatic cases.

As infections have stabilized, Bejing will restart its public transport and the reopening of some malls and other venues. In the meantime, in Shangai, by June 1, all restrictions on businesses will be removed as it seems that the COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted.

By Wednesday, it is expected to be lifted the two-month lockdown that Shangai has been under.

