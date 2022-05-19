PAHO Warns of Increase in COVID-19 Cases in the Americas

According to PAHO, only 14 of the 51 territories in the region have managed to vaccinate at least 70 percent of their total population.



The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday of a 27.2 percent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Americas last week, with the United States (U.S.) being the country with the greatest increase.

According to the data presented by the regional body, of the 918,000 new cases registered in the week ending May 14, nearly 600,000 were concentrated in the United States.

However, despite the increase in North America over the last seven weeks, Central America was the region with the highest increase of the four subregions, with an 80 percent increase.

By country, in addition to the U.S., Brazil continues to lead with 120,000 new infections, representing a percentage increase of nearly nine points.

Meanwhile, Argentina reported 34,000 new infections, one of the highest percentage increases in the region, with 92 percent.

In terms of deaths, Brazil, Venezuela and Paraguay also recorded an increase, and in this regard, it is worth noting that on Tuesday the United States surpassed the tragic figure of one million deaths due to causes associated with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

PAHO: COVID-19 deaths, cases, hospitalisations on the rise in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/k0YIOC6C22 — Anselm Gibbs (@AnselmGibbs) May 18, 2022

The Caribbean has also seen a 9.3 percent increase in SarsCov-2 virus infections, while deaths have risen by approximately 49 percent.

With regard to hospitalizations, the regional health authority warned of a rise in at least 18 countries, as well as an increase in admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU) in 13 countries.

The U.S. has surpassed one million COVID-19 deaths.



The tragic milestone, recorded today by our Coronavirus Resource Center tracker, likely occurred months ago, and higher vaccination rates could have prevented many fatalities, according to JHU experts.https://t.co/175QuM5AL0 — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) May 17, 2022

PAHO Director, Carissa Etienne, warned about the increase in the indicators regarding Covid-19 and in the virtual press conference held on Wednesday, she emphasized that "it is time to take stock of these numbers and act". She also stressed that the virus will not disappear soon, so it is necessary to reinforce the measures that many countries have relaxed, such as the use of masks and distancing in public places.

Ettienne affirmed that these rises should serve as a wake-up call and added that the authorities of the countries must continue to monitor, adopt measures and protect the most vulnerable.

PAHO figures reveal that only 14 of the 51 territories in the region have achieved the goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of their total population.