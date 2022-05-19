China: Convidecia Vaccine Validated by WHO for Emergency Use

On Thursday, the CONVIDECIA COVID-19 vaccine produced by a Chinese developer was validated by the WHO for emergency use.

he use of the CONVIDECIA COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Chinese developer CanSino Biologics was validated for emergency use by the World Health Organization, placing it in the third place among Chinese vaccines which have been certified by WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), after Sinopharm and Sinopec.

According to WHO authorities, the evaluation effectuated for the accreditation of the CONVIDECIA vaccine was "based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and a manufacturing site inspection conducted by WHO."

The statement reads that "the Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks."



Administrated as a single dose, the Chinese homegrown vaccine "is based on a modified human adenovirus that expresses the spike S protein of SARS-CoV-2," the virus behind COVID-19. According to research, the CONVIDECIA COVID-19 vaccine shows 64 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92 percent against severe COVID-19.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) also carried out the review of the CONVIDECIA vaccine, which resulted in the formulation of vaccine-specific policies and recommendations for vaccines' use in populations.

The SAGE has recommended a single 0.5-milliliter dose of CONVIDECIA to be used in all groups aged above 18. It is expected that the detailed recommendations on the proper use of the vaccine be released soon.