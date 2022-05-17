China: Shanghai Ends COVID-19 Community Transmission

According to a municipal official of Shangai, China's municipality has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts.

On Tuesday, China's municipality of Shangai announced the end of COVID-19 community transmission for all its 16 districts. According to a municipal official, businesses have accelerated their resumption in the municipality.

During a press conference, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal health commission, said that the city with 25 million people only reported 77 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 746 local asymptomatic cases on Monday. He said that all the confirmed cases were in quarantine or closed-off management areas.

The number of infections reported for Sunday and Monday in Shangai remained below 1 000 each day. According to the statements made during the press conference, less than 1 million people are now living in "closed-off management areas." On Monday, the vice mayor of Shanghai, Zong Ming, said that "the epidemic has been effectively brought under control and prevention measures have achieved incremental success."

In light of the new surge suffered by Shangai in early Mach, the municipality adopted the dynamic zero-COVID approach for the business hub, which classified the whole city into closed-off management areas, restrictive control areas, and prevention areas.

#Shanghai achieves zero community transmission of #COVID19 in all 16 districts ystd &begins to resume normal life. #China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, which prioritizes protecting lives &balancing economic development, will stand the test of history &be respected. pic.twitter.com/BJFA0fSMET — Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) May 18, 2022

To fight against the wave in Shangai, more than 30 000 medics nationwide were mobilized as support to the city health care system. With the main objective of overcoming bottlenecks in logistics and helping e-commerce platforms increase their transport capacity, the city has expanded its work efforts.

In the meantime, workers and volunteers of local communities have provided supplies to cover the daily necessities of the residents, and group buying organizers also did their bit.