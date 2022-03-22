China Urges US To Repeal Sanctions Against Chinese Officials

In light of U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations, China has called on the Western country to repeal them, claiming that otherwise, China will answer with reciprocal countermeasures.

In this sense, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin alerted the U.S. statement's ideological bias and political lies, which defames China and suppresses Chinese officials without any reason whatsoever.

Wang stated that his country sturdily stands against any action that infringes international law and norms. He noted that such a move by the U.S., besides violating international law, meddle in China's internal affairs, which is unacceptable.

The official continued denouncing the U.S. as the worst human rights violator globally. He referred to the butchering of Native Americans, noting that their population was reduced to 250,000 at the beginning of the 20th century from 5 million in the late 15th century. Wang pointed out that the U.S. should regret such past actions.

The Chinese spokesperson said that the United States should address its deficit concerning human rights. Along these lines, Wang highlighted that the U.S. faces a complex panorama regarding the global pandemic of COVID-19 with nearly 1 million deaths and a large number of victims of gun violence, which stands for over 40 000 each year. He also referred to the worrying systemic racial discrimination in the U.S., warning about the tens of thousands of victims in the country.

BREAKING: US Sec. of State says the US has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights violations - intimidating & harassing dissidents in China. China: “We urge the US to immediately revoke its so called sanctions against Chinese officials or China will reciprocate” pic.twitter.com/0GlVxjmjs6 — Joseph C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) March 22, 2022

The United States, instead of spending time lecturing others on human rights, should beg for forgiveness from the international community for causing 330,000 civilian deaths and over 26 million refugees out of its war in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, Wang added.

The spokesperson expressed that the situation of human rights in the world will be better if the U.S. focuses on facing up to and resolving its own systemic and chronic human rights problems instead of undermining the human rights of other countries in the interest of protecting them.