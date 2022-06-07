China and Japan’s Officials Hold Phone Talk on Diplomatic Ties

A member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Yang Jiechi, carried out a conversation via telephone with the secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, Takeo Akiba on Tuesday.
Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, highlighted the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan relations, which is celebrated this year, saying that the bilateral relations have reached an important historical point.
Last October, a great understanding was agreed upon between Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, and the Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, regarding the China-Japan relationship. This consensus gathered the requirements needed for the new era; it guided the development of bilateral relations.
The Chinese official said that China-Japan bilateral relationship is facing difficulties and challenges, which should not be ignored. Yang urged both countries to accomplish win-win cooperation, considering the long-term and general situation. He said that bilateral relations should be directed to enhance mutual security trust, make joint efforts to bring a stable, healthy, and strong China-Japan relationship into the next 50 years, and jointly safeguard regional peace and prosperity.
The Japanese representative announced that his country is willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese government, separating the differences between the nations and reinforcing communication on sensitive bilateral issues.
The Chinese official made emphasis on clarifying China's position regarding issues relative to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Diaoyu Islands.
Both representatives exchanged criteria on international and regional issues of common concern.