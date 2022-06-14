China Calls for Joint Effort To Fight Plastic Pollution at MC12

"Global challenge needs global efforts and global cooperation," a Chinese official said at WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12).

At a press conference on environmental initiatives, China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Li Chenggang, said China will coordinate closely with other WTO members for promoting plastic pollution prevention and control work.

The ambassador said that China's economic and social development is focused on sustainability. In this regard, Li said the country is a pioneer in the fight against plastic pollution, adding that in recent years it has adopted a variety of measures aimed at curbing its impact.

Li added that China is open to exchanging experience with other members of the WTO and collaborating to actively address such global issue in terms of trade.

The Chinese ambassador highlighted the important role that the WTO stands to play in mobilizing its members towards joint action against plastic pollution.

China is willing to work with other members of the World Trade Organization (#WTO) to tackle the global challenge of plastic pollution, said Li Chenggang, #China's Ambassador to the WTO, during the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12). pic.twitter.com/tlDiGaeqfR — China Economy (@CE_ChinaEconomy) June 15, 2022

China initiated the WTO Informal Dialogue on Plastic Pollution and Environmentally Sustainable Trade in Plastics (IDP), which counts with the participation of 72 members of the WTO.

WTO's MC12, held in Geneva, Switzerland, opened on Sunday, June 12, and will run until June 15. The event provides a space for discussion for members of the trade organization.

The TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) exemption for COVID-19 vaccines, pandemic response, fisheries subsidies, agriculture, food security, WTO reform, and its forthcoming agenda have been among the topics covered on this occasion.