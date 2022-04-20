China Called the US To Recognize Pacific Island’s Independence

On Wednesday, a Chinese spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said that the U.S. should respect Pacific Island countries' independence.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Wednesday called on the U.S. to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Solomon Islands from the Pacific as countries rather than considering them as appendages. He added that China's security cooperation with these Pacific Island countries does not target any third party.

The spokesperson made comments during a daily news briefing referring to the concerns reflected by the United States, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia and on the framework pact of security cooperation signed between China and the Solomon Islands.

According to Wang's statement, the security cooperation pact has its bases on the principles of equality and mutual benefits, and the primary purpose is to preserve social order. It includes supporting the Islands in light of natural disasters and providing humanitarian assistance.

The Chinese spokesperson said that the cooperation between both nations does not target any third party or is intended to replace any prior existent bilateral and multilateral security mechanism. He said that the U.S. government considers that the Pacific Island countries should only conduct security cooperation with the United States and its allies, and any other security cooperation contact is recognized as a threat.

Security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands is open, transparent and inclusive. It does not target any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday. #FMSays pic.twitter.com/lqzqBRnleY — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) April 20, 2022

"I have to ask the United States whether it regards these countries as independent and sovereign states or as its own appendages. Will, the United States, develop equal relations with these countries or seek to control them?" said Wang.