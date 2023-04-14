China-Brazil Relations Key to World Stability and Peace: Xi

Lula da Silva wishes to work so that relations between China and Brazil are not limited solely to the increase in bilateral trade and investment.

On Friday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who told him that relations between the two countries "will play a key role for world stability and peace."

China and Brazil "are two large developing countries and two important emerging markets. Our relations are stable and constantly developing," Xi said at the start of the meeting with Lula at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"We have common interests and China will prioritize our friendly relations. This is a mutually beneficial relationship and the opening of China will bring opportunities for everyone," he added.

Xi also mentioned that China seeks "the creation of a new development paradigm" and mentioned the Global Security Initiative, a project announced in April 2022 whose purpose is to oppose the use of sanctions on the international stage.

For his part, Lula assured that his administration wishes to work so that relations between China and Brazil are not limited solely to the increase in bilateral trade and investment.

The Workers' Party leader is interested in deepening cooperation with China to meet the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda through cooperation in areas related to climate change, clean energy, and technology.

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on BRICS nations to come up with an alternative to replace the dollar in foreign trade, supporting China’s crusade against US global dominance just as he prepares to meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.https://t.co/m9FvMflNfn — ponta_fujii (@FujiiPonta) April 14, 2023

Lula and Xi presided over the signing of 14 agreements, including one to promote commercial transactions between Brazil and China in yuan and "without the need to use dollars."

Previously, the Brazilian Presiden also held meetings with Prime Minister Li Qiang, National Assembly President Zhao Leji, and State Grid President Zhang Shingang.

On Thursday, Lula visited a research and development (R&D) center of Huawei, a company that the U.S. has sanctioned for years because it considers it a danger to its national security.

"The visit to Huawei is a demonstration that we want to tell the world that we are not prejudiced in our relationship with China", the Brazilian leader pointed out.