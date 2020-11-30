Campaign for Free Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Europe

A campaign demanding free access to COVID-19 vaccines was launched in France, and it is supported by various leaders of trade unions and political movements across Europe.

Political and trade union organizations, together with social activists, are launching today in Europe a campaign to promote free and inclusive access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The national secretary of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, recalled in a statement this campaign, coordinated with a dozen political forces, citizens and union leaders, under the labels in social networks #Right2Cure (Right to the Cure) and #PasdeProfitsurlaPandémie (No Profits at the Cost of the Pandemic).

"Today, the right to care and health is sacrificed on the altar of profitability and earnings. To defeat this pandemic, it is vital that vaccines be freely accessible to all," he said. According to the statement,

"It is unacceptable that in times of health crisis, such as the one generated by COVID-19, human beings lack protection due to financial reasons".

As for France's situation resulting from this pandemic, the political organization of the French communists warned that the coronavirus lays bare the catastrophe caused by three decades of neoliberal policies that have significantly impacted the public health system.

On this topic, the closure of 100,000 hospital beds, 95 emergency services, and half of the maternity hospitals was denounced.

In addition to the national secretary of the FCP, Fabien Roussel, the leader of the Progressive Party of the Working People of Cyprus, Vera Polycarpou, is also expected to participate in the online launch of the campaign, as well as the Northern Ireland parliamentarian for Sinn Fein Colm Gildernew and the deputy for the Belgian Labor Party Mathilde El Bakri, among others.