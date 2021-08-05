Spains Donates 7.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Latam

"The distribution of the doses destined for Latin America and the Caribbean is carried out based on the epidemiological needs of the countries of the region," the Foreign Ministry detailed.

Spain started on Thursday the donation of over 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America via the COVAX mechanism. Peru received the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, and Paraguay, Guatemala, and Nicaragua are next.

"This first delivery will be followed in the next few days by another delivery in Ecuador," Spain's Foreign Ministry explained in a statement.

���� ha donado a ���� 101.760 dosis de #AstraZeneca, canalizadas a través de COVAX, dentro del plan de Vacunación Solidaria aprobado por el Gobierno.



El objetivo de este plan es contribuir a garantizar un acceso justo, asequible y universal a la vacuna como bien público global. pic.twitter.com/BYzQwwx2d7 — Exteriores (@MAECgob) August 5, 2021

"Spain has donated to Peru 101,760 doses of #AstraZeneca, channeled through COVAX, within the Solidarity Vaccination plan approved by the Government. The objective of this plan is to help ensure fair, affordable, and universal access to the vaccine as a global public good."

"The distribution of the doses destined for Latin America and the Caribbean is carried out based on the epidemiological needs of the countries of the region, determined by the Pan American Health Organization, and the coordination of actions of the different actors involved that COVAX carries out," the Foreign Ministry detailed.

The donations are part of a compromise by the government to contribute with 22.5 million vaccine doses to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, and 7.5 million were allocated to Latin America.