Chile's Election: Daniel Jadue Calls for Massive Turnout

The candidate for re-election as mayor of Recoleta indicated on Twitter that "we have the beautiful task of going to vote" in next weekend's elections. He called to support the lists "Apruebo Dignidad" and "Chile Digno, Verde y Soberano".

The candidate for re-election as mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue, called, via Twitter, to participate massively and enthusiastically in the elections of next May 15 and 16. Chileans will elect constitutional representatives, governors, mayors, and council members throughout the country.

On his Twitter account, the mayor, who is also one of the leaders of the Chilean Communist Party, wrote: "Remember: next week we vote in all Chile for the #AprueboDignidad list for the constituent convention and for the #Chiledignoverdeysoberano list for Councilmen and Councilwomen, to continue #transformingChile with all of them."

Daniel Jadue also stated via social networks that "we have the beautiful task of voting massively next May 15 and 16, to elect constituents capable of truly representing the needs of citizens. Let's not get confused! Throughout Chile, elect constituents from the #AprueboDignidad list".

That weekend more than 14 million Chilean men and women can exercise their right to vote. Democratic, progressive, leftist, and anti-neoliberal sectors are calling to vote, with guaranteed sanitary measures and to do so for the forces that are really for a new Constitution and candidates in favor of the beginning of transformations in Chile at the level of governors, mayors, and councilors.

It is possible to vote on either of the two days, and health authorities indicated that it is necessary to wear a mask to the premises and voting tables, hopefully, carrying your own pen (although there will be sanitized pencils at the tables), keep the appropriate distance and if possible enter the voting areas unaccompanied.