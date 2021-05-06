Chile: Supreme Court Holds Convictions Of Catrillanca's Killers

Former military police officers were convicted of unjustified shooting, simple homicide, and obstruction of investigations.

Chile's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a prison sentence against seven former military police officers (Carabineros) and one lawyer for the murder of Camilo Catrillanca on November 14, 2018.

With three votes in favor and two against, the Supreme Court's Second Chamber rejected the nullity appeals filed by the convicted Carabineros. The resolution implies that there will not be another trial for the homicide of the Mapuche community member.

The judges considered the defendants shot Catrillanca and a minor intending to kill them. The adolescent, identified with the M.A.P.C. initials, survived the attack.

Thus, the Supreme Court confirmed the ruling of the Oral Trial Court on January 28, when the former officers were convicted of unjustified shooting, simple homicide, and obstruction of the investigation.

#UNICEF In the Photo Wacolda (7 years old) Daughter of Camilo Catrillanca young Mapuche, KILLED BY Carabinero of Chile. It is violated is your rights. Victims of the state of Chile. pic.twitter.com/o9OGBtqi1S — IssaJara (@ISSAJARA) January 10, 2021

Those convicted are Sergeant Carlos Alarcon, who was the perpetrator of the crime, Raul Avila, Patricio Sepulveda, Braulio Valenzuela, Gonzalo Perez, Manuel Valdivieso, Jorge Contreras, and lawyer Cristian Inostroza. The ex-officers must serve from 61 days to 16 years in prison for shooting Catrillanca to death during a police operation in the community of Temucuicui, in the Chilean Araucania. The lawyer, who was given a suspended sentence, was serving as legal advisor to the Prefecture of the territory on the date Catrillanca was killed.