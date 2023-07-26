Chilean Teachers Association Calls for 24-Hour Strike

The national board of the Chilean Teachers' Association called for a 24-hour national strike today to demand improvements in education and other demands.

In this capital, the teachers will concentrate in Plaza de la Dignidad and will march along the emblematic avenue of La Alameda.

The union demands reparations for the historical debt of the State with teachers, when during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) their salaries were reduced, which also affected their pensions.

Other demands are a plan to confront school violence, the payment of delayed retirement bonuses, changes in the sector's financing model, an end to the work burden and the revision of the teaching day.

TEACHERS UNION CALLS TO MOBILIZE WITH DECISION IN FACE OF OUR LEGITIMATE AND JUST DEMANDS From the Palacio de La Moneda, the College of Teachers and Professors of Chile sends a message to the teachers throughout the country who will participate tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, in the National Teacher Strike.

In addition to the strike, assemblies, dialogues with the educational communities, marches and rallies are planned throughout the country.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, the head of the teachers' association, Carlos Díaz Marchant, recalled that many of these demands were promised by the President during his campaign.