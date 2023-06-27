Chile Decrees Agricultural Emergency in the Central Zone

The measure grants more powers to the Executive to manage economic aid to farmers and businessmen affected by the heavy rains.

The Chilean government decreed on Tuesday a state of agricultural emergency in five regions of the central-south zone of the country due to the damages caused by the heavy rains registered last week.

The Chilean Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, announced at a press conference the decision to decree "a state of agricultural emergency in the regions of Valparaíso, O'Higgins, Maule, Ñuble and Biobío, due to the serious damages caused by the frontal system that affected the central-southern zone in the last few days."

According to Valenzuela, the measure grants greater powers to the Executive to manage economic aid to businessmen and farmers who lost their crops as a result of the heavy rains, together with the organization of rural employment promotion programs.

The official said that "450 officials from all over the country have been trained to make, in an accurate and transparent manner, the diagnosis of the affectation in agriculture."

Declaramos emergencia agrícola desde Valparaíso hasta Biobío, lo que permite llegar con alimentación para animales y sector apícola de forma rápida. Estamos cuantificando la afectación agrícola y pronto daremos inicio al plan de recuperación para las y los agricultores afectados. pic.twitter.com/CmtuDwKWOI — Esteban Valenzuela Van Treek (@tvalenzuelavt) June 27, 2023

We declare an agricultural emergency from Valparaíso to Biobío, which allows us to quickly arrive with food for animals and the beekeeping sector. We are quantifying the agricultural affectation and we will soon start the recovery plan for the affected farmers.

The minister explained that the government will also organize strategies to distribute food for livestock, both large and small, and for the beekeeping sector, since much of the vegetation was affected.

Valenzuela's statements came after a meeting at La Moneda Palace with representatives of farmers who were affected by the rains. They requested help to correct their technical irrigation and harvesting systems.

The heavy rains that hit the central and southern areas of the country last weekend, mainly rural territories, caused floods due to the overflowing of rivers, with material damage to roads, bridges, and border crossings.

According to the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Attention, there are two dead, four missing, 13,379 victims, 1,632 people in shelters, and 1,488 houses destroyed.