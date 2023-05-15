Euthanasia Right Defender Cecilia Heyder Dies in Chile

"I hope to see while I live that the right to a dignified death becomes law and is a guaranteed human right for all," she said two years ago.

In the early hours of Monday, Cecilia Heyder, a well-known Chilean pro-euthanasia and human rights activist, passed away as a result of metastatic cancer, lupus and a blood disorder.

"We will always keep in our memory and spirit her struggles. Cecilia will never die because she lives on in our hearts, thoughts, and memories," her daughter tweeted.

"Our dear Cecilia Heyder, who fought until her last day for a Euthanasia Law, flew to the skies. She received support but also contempt... A hug to her children and comrades of the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front", wrote the journalist Victor Hugo Robles.

"In recent years I have rarely met a more upright, strong, supportive, and joyful woman, despite adversity. Life is still very unfair. My love to Cecilia Heyder's family. You will be greatly missed," journalist Paola Dragnic tweeted.

Hasta siempre compañera @ceciliaheyder. En nuestro corazón y memoria. Descansa en la paz que te mereces. pic.twitter.com/TTC3sVXd1v — Alejandro Araya (@Alejand08410649) May 15, 2023

The tweet reads, "Goodbye, comrade Cecilia Heyder. In our hearts and memories. Rest in peace, you deserve it."

Heyder, who became the face of the fight in favor of the legalization of euthanasia in Chile, experienced firsthand the suffering of various diseases such as cancer.

"I hope to see while I live that the right to a dignified death becomes law and is a guaranteed human right for all," Cecilia said during an interview two years ago.

In October 2022, President Gabriel Boric's administration renewed the "immediate" discussion of the bill to legalize euthanasia, which entered Congress for processing in 2011 and was expected to enter the second constitutional process in 2021.