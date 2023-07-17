Chile and Argentina Affected by 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake

Authorities of Chile and Argentina, reported that, on Sunday night, a 6.6 magnitude tremor shook several regions of both nations, with no reports of victims or material damage so far.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website, the earthquake occurred at 23:05 local time (03:05 GMT Monday) with an epicenter of 25 kilometers east-southeast of Loncopué, Argentina, and at a depth of 171.4 kilometers.

The National Seismological Center of Chile mentioned that the telluric movement was located 50 kilometers to the northeast of the Chilean town of Lonquimay, in trans-Andean territory.

Inhabitants of Valparaíso and Los Lagos reported that the earthquake was felt strongly in those Chilean regions.

Sismo de mayor intensidad entre las regiones de Valparaíso y Los Lagos. pic.twitter.com/MQlKUgiLAT — SENAPRED (@Senapred) July 17, 2023

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (Shoa) ruled out any risk of a tsunami being registered on the national coasts.

Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) indicated that the earthquake reached an intensity of VII on the Mercalli scale in Talca (Maule Region).

Senpred also stated that "at the moment there are no reports of people or houses being affected. There was some congestion in the telephone lines for a few minutes, but there were no cuts;" Senpred remained functioning at all times.