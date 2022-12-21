International Campaign to Protect Palestinians Set to Launch

Theis campaign comes to confront the racist practices of Israel, and in light of the formation of an extreme right-wing government.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that a broad campaign to provide international protection for "the defenseless Palestinian people is about to launch."

Abbas made the remarks during a joint meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee and his Fatah movement's central committee that he chaired, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

"We will launch the campaign to put everyone before their legal and historical responsibilities to provide international protection for the defenseless Palestinian people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza," Abbas said, adding that the world's continued silence and turning its back on Israel's crimes "can never be accepted."

The Palestinian leader said that the campaign comes "to confront the racist practices of Israel, and in light of the formation of an extreme right-wing government," adding that the time has come for the Palestinian people "to enjoy justice, fairness, and protection."

His statements come amid the ongoing tension in the West Bank between the Israeli army and the Palestinians. Over 200 Palestinians have been killed since January.

Abbas considered the death of the sick prisoner, 50-year-old Nasser Abu Hamid, in an Israeli hospital Tuesday morning "an assassination and a full-fledged war crime," as Israel "prevented his struggling mother and all his family members from visiting him throughout the years of his illness."

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club Association said that Abu Hamid, from a Palestinian refugee camp near Ramallah, died in an Israeli hospital after years of suffering from cancer.