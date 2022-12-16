Israel’s Practice of Administrative Detention Denounced

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) put the number of administrative detainees in Israeli prisons at 835 at the end of November.

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, denounced this number of Palestinians detained without charge. According to Albanese, there are "4 760 Palestinians in jail and 500 arrested per month this year."

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the region raised the "oppressive reality" suffered by the Palestinian people, noting through her official Twitter account that 215 Palestinians have been killed this year, of which 52 were children.

Administrative detention allows the Israeli regime to detain Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable periods of between three and six months. It proceeds on the basis of undisclosed evidence that even the detainee's lawyer cannot see.

This widely condemned Israeli practice often leads prisoners to go on indefinite hunger strikes in protest against the illegal policy, which violates international law.

Thank you to those who have expressed their solidarity after yet another politically-motivated attack against my mandate. The aim is to obscure the oppressive reality I am mandated to report on. I will not let anyone define who I am and what I stand for. pic.twitter.com/8QVgiBXD46 — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) December 15, 2022

Palestinians and human rights groups oppose the policy on the grounds that it violates due process by allowing no evidence to be presented against prisoners while they are detained for long periods without charge, trial or conviction.

The administrative detention used by Israel has been criticized by Amnesty International. The human rights organization has long called for an end to the practice.

According to the Palestinian Center for Return, prisoner affairs specialist Abdul Naser Farwaneh has reported that, since the beginning of the year, Israeli forces have detained 815 Palestinian children, most of whom were interrogated and spent brief periods in Israeli jails before being released.