Chile Update: President Boric Casts His Vote With Hope

Regardless of the plebiscite's outcome, Gabriel Boric pledged to continue working to achieve justice, equality, and greater development and growth for all.

On Sunday, over 15.1 million Chileans will decide whether to approve or reject the new Constitution. If the "I Approve" option prevails, the text will replace the Constitution drafted by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. If the "I Reject" option wins, the current Constitution will remain in force.

If the latter happens, President Gabriel Boric is expected to convene a new constitutional process to comply with the mandate of the 2020 plebiscite, in which almost 80 percent of Chileans called for a constitutional change. Below are the main events of this voting day as they happen.

8:00 am: President Boric and his partner vote in Punta Arenas. Accompanied by Irina Karamanos and his relatives, Chile's President Gabriel Boric cast his vote at a school in Punta Arenas, a city in the Magallanes region where he began his political career as a senator.

"I can guarantee that our will and action will be to call for a broad national unity... either to implement the text of the new Constitution or to give continuity to the process in case the other option wins," Boric said after casting his vote.

“Regardless of our choise, this is a very important historical moment for all of us. We should feel deeply proud because, in the difficult times we went through, we took as a path to resolve our differences moving forward with more democracy and never with less,” he said before leaving to return to Santiago.

“We are building a country in unity. Regardless of the outcome, the role that I am going to play as President of the Republic… is to find ourselves as a country and advance in justice, equality, and greater development and growth for all,” Boric added.

“This historic moment will surely remain in our memories for a long time. They are watching us from all over the world. Let us exercise our right and duty to write our history through voting responsibly, calmly, and with great joy and pride.”