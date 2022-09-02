Over Half a Million in the Streets Backing the 'I Approve' Vote

The new Constitution enshrines the rights of the Chilean population to universal public health, free education, and access to housing and water.

On Thusday, Santiago City was the scene for a multicolored show unprecedented in Chilean political history. Over 500,000 citizens took to the streets to take part in the closing ceremony of the "I Approve" campaign, the option defended by those who want a new Constitution instead of the one drafted by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

On Alameda Avenue, thousands of people incessantly cheered "Approve to Live Better", referring to the new constitutional text that will be submitted to a plebiscite on Sunday, a day in which over 15 million Chileans must vote.

"Breaking all the predictions of the polls, which hold that the "I Reject" vote will win on Sept. 4, the main avenues were filled with people, especially young people, who came out to express their hope for the ratification of the new text," Italian outlet Pressenza reported.

"Since I have the use of reason, things have been unfair and, when we have wanted to change something, they have told us that it is unconstitutional. Now we have the possibility of something new," said Camila Sandoval, a 24-year-old woman who attended with her grandmother.

Here in Santiago, a massive crowd has flooded the Alameda in support of Sunday’s vote for a new constitution. pic.twitter.com/3fcXljR8iC — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) September 2, 2022

"The new Constitution gives hope to women and to the whole country. It takes care of the earth and the people," 31-year-old Marcela Carcamo said, explaining that the new constitution is at the forefront of social and environmental rights.

Besides defining the Chilean State as a "Social State," the new Constitution enshrines the rights of the population to universal public health, free education, and access to housing and water.

On Sunday, "If the 'I Approve' option wins, the new Chilean Constitution will take effect immediately and will create new institutions such as the National Water Agency or the Chamber of Regions, which will replace the Senate," outlet Tal Cual explained.

"If the 'I Reject' option wins, the 1980 Constitution will remain in force, which would contradict the overwhelming majority (nearly 80 percent) who voted for its replacement."