Chile: 'Our Destiny is in Everyone's Hands,' Bachelet Recalls

The new Constitution "is not perfect, but it is close to what I simply dreamed of," former President Michelle Bachelet said.

On Sunday, Former President Michelle Bachelet went to a voting center in Geneva (Switzerland) to participate in the Chilean constitutional plebiscite.

Bachelet, who this week ended her four years at the head of the United Nations Office for Human Rights, cast her ballot around 10:00 local time. As she was leaving the voting center, she expressed her wish that "the people go to vote calmly and with a lot of hope".

"Today's plebiscite is a democratic and participatory process that means that, as Chileans, we are capable of continuing to perfect democracy," she said, stressing that whatever the result of the plebiscite, the next steps must be taken with "calm and dialogue."

Bachelet, who supports the "I Approve" option, pointed out that the new Constitution "is not perfect, but it is close to what I simply dreamed of," she said, recalling verses of a Cuban poet.

This Sunday, the people of Chile will decide: Approve a new constitution or default to the old written under dictator Augusto Pinochet by a group of economists known as the ‘Chicago Boys’. Who were they? Why did they matter? And how can we bury their bloody legacy? pic.twitter.com/20Pk9gMtvF — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) September 2, 2022

For this reason, she mentioned that if the "I Approve" option wins, the social forces supporting change have the political will to make subsequent adjustments to the constitutional text if necessary. In the event that the "I Reject" option wins, President Gabriel Boric proposed the possibility of forming a new constitutional convention.

In Switzerland, 1,074 Chileans are expected to vote in Bern and another 779 citizens in Geneva. At 8:00 local time, they began to arrive at the polling place in the Chêne-Bougeries neighborhood, where an almost festive atmosphere prevailed.

Many Chileans were photographed as they deposited the ballot, applauded after doing so, and also cheered and applauded Bachelet when she arrived at the polling station.