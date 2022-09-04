Over 15 Million Chileans Summoned to Constitutional Plebiscite

The new Constitution grants Chileans rights in areas such as universal and public health, education, retirement, healthy environment, and gender equality.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Chilean Electoral Service (SERVEL) summoned over 15 million citizens to participate in a plebiscite to approve or reject the text of the new Chilean Constitution. Approximately 97,239 Chileans will cast their vote from abroad.

The electoral process will take place from 08:00 to 18:00 local hours. If at closing time there are people still waiting to vote, the polling stations will remain open.

Each citizen will receive a ballot with the question "Do you approve the text of the New Constitution proposed by the Constitutional Convention?".

If the "I Approve" option wins, Chile's President Gabriel Boric must convene the plenary session of Congress as soon as possible so that lawmakers publicly swear to respect and abide by the new Constitution.

If the "I Reject" option wins, the Constitution drafted by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) will remain in force.

The new Constitution, which defines the Chilean state as a "Social state", was drafted by a constitutional assembly elected by popular vote that emerged in response to the massive social protests of October 2019.

Unlike the Constitution inherited from the dictatorship, the new Constitution grants Chileans rights in areas such as universal and public health, education, retirement, healthy environment, and gender equality.

A few hours before the plebiscite began, President Boric indicated that he trusts "in the wisdom of the Chilean people" and called on citizens to participate and have "confidence in the institutions."