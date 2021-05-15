Chile Slows Voting Tables' Set Up in First Election Day

The Magallanes region was the first region in the country to open its polling stations at 08:00 a.m. The voting process will be until 6:00 p.m nationwide.

Local outlets reported delays in the installation of some voting tables on the first day of Chile's historical subnational elections this Saturday.

La Radio journalists outlet pointed out that polling centers' installation continued a slow trend registered on Friday when only about 40 percent of total polling centers were set up.

Each polling station must have a minimum of three members to be constituted and elect their respective positions. The Electoral Service (SERVEL) reported that 63,523 voting table members attended the training ahead of the elections.

The Magallanes region was the first region in the country where the polling centers began to open at 08:00 local time. The stations will be open continuously until 6:00 p.m.

���� will hold historic elections this weekend! On May 15th and 16th our country will carry out the Constitutional Convention elections, in which we will choose the 155 members of the entity that will be in charge of drafting a new Constitution. https://t.co/lCcc4KoaPV pic.twitter.com/dDLtOPQbpb — ThisisChile.cl (@thisisChile) May 12, 2021

SERVEL Board of Directors chief Andres Tagle reiterated the calls on the population to participate in the two-days elections, noting that COVID-19 health protocols were taken to avoid contagions.

Despite delaying the declaration of holidays on Election Days, Chile's President Sebastian Piñera also supported the calls for a massive turnout on Saturday.

"Voting is honoring democracy and complying with our society. May today the voice of the people be heard loudly in this historic election, in which together we will elect Conventional, Governors, Mayors, and Councilors," Piñera twitted.

"It depends on all of us that the elections are participatory and safe", he added.