Chile Implements Measures To Encourage People to Vote

Citizens can attend 2,502 polling centers from 08.00 am to 06.00 pm to elect 16 governors, 345 mayors, and 2,252 members of the Constituent Convention.

Chile's Electoral Service (SERVEL) announced some organizational measures to carry out the elections on May 15 and 16. This political process was to be held in April, but the resurgence of COVID-19 infections led to its postponement.

Electors can cast their vote in 2,502 polling stations that will operate from 08:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. They will receive four ballots corresponding to the candidates for governors, mayors, councilmen, and Constituent Convention seats.

People who belong to at-risk groups can go all day to vote, but they are recommended to attend the centers between 02:00 pm and 06:00 pm. A new online service channel for deaf people will also function to support this sector of the population.

Armed Forces personnel will guard rooms where ballot boxes will be kept once polling stations close. An assistant of the local delegate, a SERVEL official, and a political party representative may remain on the premises. Given that there will be no vote counting on Saturday night, a report of the people who went to the polls will be delivered.

Free public transportation services will be offered, especially in rural areas and the curfew for Sunday will begin at 02.00 on Monday, to allow people involved in the organization of the elections to return to their homes.

Voters who must travel to regions will have a special permit to be in effect from 48 hours before the elections until two days after it.

Citizens will elect 16 governors, 345 mayors, and 2,252 councilmen. Governors' election is unprecedented since the post was appointed by the President.

The Constituent Convention for drafting a new Constitution has a historical significance as it was the result of the 2019 social unrest. There are 1,373 candidates running for 155 seats. The figure includes 95 Indigenous candidates and 793 independent competitors.