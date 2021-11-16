Chile: Presidential Candidates Debate Their Policy Proposals

"Governance is built, not imposed by fear. A future president should promote policies that put an end to human rights violations and abuses of power," Provoste said.

On Monday, Chilean presidential candidates Gabriel Boric, Jose Kast, Yasna Provoste, Sebastian Sichel, Marco Enriquez-Ominami, and Eduardo Artes discussed their government proposals in the last presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 21 elections.

They harshly criticized far-right politician Kast’s proposals, which comprised repealing the law that allows abortion, merging the Women Ministry with another institution, and not recognizing equal marriage and single-parent families.

"These are not government proposals: they are a violation of the hard-won rights of women and LGBTIQ+ people,” 35-year-old leftist candidate Boric stressed, adding that democracy does not exist in a non-inclusive and intolerant society.

"Every family project that guarantees care and love for children must be respected and defended," pro-government politician Sichel also stated but defended the abortion criminalization. “We cannot legalize attacks on life,” he alleged.

Kast also questioned the work of the Constitutional Convention, proposed to construct a bordering ditch to curb illegal immigration, promised to fight the Mapuche Indigenous conflict as an act of "terrorism," and even defended Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1974-1990).

"Governance is built, not imposed by fear. A future president should promote policies that put an end to human rights violations and abuses of power," Provoste, the only female candidate, stated and agreed with former lawmaker Enriquez-Ominami that citing Pinochet as an example of democracy is a huge mistake.

"We must eliminate violence from state institutions, which caused so much damage during the dictatorship and the 2019 anti-government protests. We must reach agreements based on the common good that Chileans expect. Only in this way will we defend democracy," the Communist Party militant Artes stated.