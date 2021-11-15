Majority of Chileans Support Impeachment Against Piñera

According to a survey, most Chileans support the constitutional indictment (impeachment) against President Sebastian Piñera, which is being processed on Monday at the National Congress.

According to the survey by the firm Pulso Ciudadano, 64 percent of respondents said they agreed or strongly agreed that the president had to be prosecuted due to the Pandora Papers revelations on the sale of the Dominga mining project in a tax haven.

The survey was carried out online and comprised 1,602 people.

On November 9, the Chamber of Deputies approved the indictment against Piñera with 78 votes in favor, 67 against and three abstentions, after a long day of debates that lasted over 20 hours.

Encuesta Pulso Ciudadano arroja que "64% está por que el Senado apruebe la acusación constitucional contra Piñera".



Esperamos el @Senado_Chile este a la altura. — Mauricio Esteban Dido (@M_EstebanDido) November 15, 2021

"Pulso Ciudadano poll shows that '64% are in favor of the Senate approving the constitutional accusation against Piñera.' We hope Senate_Chile is up to the task."

The deputy head of the Socialist Party legislators, Jaime Naranjo, who filed the indictment, prolonged his presentation so that two MPs who finished their COVID-19 quarantine the previous day could participate in the voting.

In 2010, nine months after Piñera took office in his first term, his family sold the project to build two mines and a port for 152 million dollars, and part of the transaction was done in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands.