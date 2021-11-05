Chile: Carabineros Bullet Kills Citizen In His Backyard

The area where the assassination took place has been under military control since Oct. 12, when President Piñera decreed a local emergency state.

On Thursday, Chileans took to the streets of Concepcion City to reject the death of the Indigenous citizen Yordan Llempi in the San Miguel neighborhood during an uncontrolled shooting carried out by the Military Police (Carabineros).

"We must raise our voices so that all Chileans know that a young Mapuche citizen was killed," protesters demanded and denied that Llempi died accidentally due to Carabineros crossfire with criminals.

"Llempi was in his house's backyard when officers started shooting like crazy. After he was injured, they prevented us from taking him to the hospital because they had 'closed the road.' What barbarians! They denied us the opportunity to save him," his partner, Danitza Herrera, said in tears.

The area where the assassination took place has been under military control since Oct. 12, when President Sebastian Piñera decreed a local emergency state because of "the serious disturbance of public order."

The protesters demanded that Piñera end the militarization since his measure has only generated repression and violence against the Mapuche communities.

The Chilean president lamented Llempi’s death and assured that the Ombudsman Office is investigating the facts. However, he stressed that the Chilean armed forces will continue in the area.

"Militarization is not the way to solve the problems that afflict our people. It is time to build politics with historical height and respect for human rights," Mapuche leader and Constituent Convention President Elisa Loncon said.