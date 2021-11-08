Chile: Carabinero Arrested For Sexual Assault On Colleague

The aggressor tried to abuse the female officer after a party. She managed to escape his residence and ask for help.

On Sunday, Military Police Second Corporal Nicolas Letelier was detainedwas arrested for attempting to sexually assault a female co-worker at his house in Santiago City.

His victim, whose identity has not been revealed to protect her, was at a party in which some 15 people were also present.

Around 2:30 am the activity ended, and everyone was leaving the house. It was then that the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and tried to sexually assault her, according to police reports.

The victim managed to flee and called her couple, who then accompanied her to the nearest police station. Letelier was dismissed from the institution and an administrative investigation was initiated.

"The Carabineros will not tolerate this kind of action," the officer in charge of the report, Lieutenant Colonel Santiago Rinconada, stated.

Subsequently, Letelier was arrested and taken to the 51st Police Station of Pedro Aguirre Cerda. There he was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor's Office while the respective investigations are carried out.

A judge resolved to extend the detention period until Monday at 4 pm. The hearing for the formal investigation on rape charges will be held on the same day.