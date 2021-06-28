Chile: Poll Favors Communist Candidate in Presidential Election

The poll places Daniel Jadue with the highest popular support, although it does not predict a good result in the second round. It should be noted that pollster Cadem has close connections to the current right-wing government of Sebastian Piñera.

According to a survey released on Monday, Daniel Jadue, the candidate for the Communist Party of Chile, is positioned at the top of the polls for the upcoming presidential elections of next November 21.

These data result from the latest Cadem Plaza Pública survey, which positioned the mayor of Recoleta at the head of the race in terms of popular support. He has 14 percent of the spontaneous preference vote, one point more than a week ago, thus remaining at the top of the list.

Behind the communist candidate is Joaquín Lavín, of the far right-wing Independent Democratic Union (UDI), and Yasna Provoste, of the Christian Democratic Party, considered a safe candidate. However, she has not yet been elected by that party, the latter with 13 and 9 percent, respectively.

Daniel Jadue is one of the emerging political figures since the outbreak of the popular revolt in 2018 against the government of Sebastian Piñera. The mayor of a well-to-do commune of Santiago has his first litmus test next July when the primaries of the left will be held.

��Ya está disponible la Encuesta #PlazaPública N°389 correspondiente a la cuarta y última semana de junio.

Revisa el informe completo https://t.co/ELM97gaDXq — Cadem_cl (@Cadem_cl) June 28, 2021

"The #PlazaPública Survey N°389 corresponding to the fourth and last week of June is now available.

Check out the full report."

However, the Cadem poll does not predict a good result for the communist candidate in the second round. It placed Senator Yasna Provoste as the winner in an eventual second round against any other opponent.

In fact, it would be in that instance where the legislator would gain strength, in an eventual run-off with Jadue, where she would win with 40 percent of the vote, against Lavín with 39 percent, as well as against the right-wing independent of Chile Vamos, Sebastián Sichel.

On the other hand, Jadue would not fare well in an eventual second round and would also lose the election to Lavín, obtaining only 32 percent against 39 percent of the mayor of Las Condes, according to the poll. He would also not win against Sichel, who would face the same scenario. Pollster Cadem has close ties to the current administration of Sebastian Pińera.