Recoleta, Chile: Daniel Jadue Sweeps the Municipal Election

The mayor and presidential candidate for the Communist party wins with over 64 percent of the votes.

Communist leader and presidential candidate Daniel Jadue achieved a massive lead in the Recoleta municipal elections where, so far, he has obtained 64.61 percent.

With 24,89% percent of the tables counted, he is followed far away by the right-wing UDI's Mauricio Smok with 23,63% and with 12,08 percent by far-right Republican José Meza.

The mayor expressed that the result "makes us feel that there is a sense of pride that we can today represent a possibility of transformation for Chile, this shows us a resounding support (...) I thank all my neighbors for their support and recognition".

He also highlighted all those who "have made possible all the work we have developed all these years, and that today have put us in the collective imagination in a place of privilege, not only in Recoleta, but at the level of all Chile".

Jadue went on to say that the results "begin to show that indeed the sectors that seek real transformations have obtained a tremendous triumph."

This "consolidates the need not only for an absolutely democratic Constitution made from the base but also the need to have in the near future a popular, democratic Government, which will be in charge not only of installing that Constitution but also of leading all the changes," he said.

Likewise, he emphasized that "the right-wing has had a disastrous result and effectively is far from keeping a third of the Constituent Assembly and that is a reason for pride for all the people of Chile."