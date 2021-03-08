Chile: Police Detain Trans Political Candidate

According to Carabineros (police), she was detained for interrupting vehicular traffic but was released hours later.

Chile's carabineros detained the trans student political leader Emilia Schneider, candidate for the Constitutional Convention for District 10 when she was preparing to give a speech for International Women's Day.

The incident occurred in the Plaza Baquedano sector. According to the Carabineros, she was arrested for disrupting vehicular traffic but was released hours later.

In this regard, Emilia Schneider left police station 19 in Providencia after being arrested this morning to significant applause.

On her Twitter account, she wrote, "We have left the police station. The detention was disproportionate and a small example of the excessive and daily violence of Carabineros. I appreciate the support received!"

"We must continue fighting for a new Chile, the dissolution of Carabineros, and the re-foundation of the police," she said.

Due to the pressure exerted to release her immediately on social networks, the Chilean feminist was released a few hours after her arrest.

AHORA - decenas del mujeres llegan a la comisaría 19 de @Carabdechile en Santiago de Chile para hacer la performance El Violador Eres Tú, momentos antes de la liberación de @emischneiderv ex Pdte de la FECH @teleSURtv @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/RnDoCi0IsZ — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) March 8, 2021

"NOW - dozens of women arrive at the police station 19 of @Carabdechile in Santiago de Chile to perform "El Violador Eres Tú," moments before the release of @emischneiderv, former President of FECH."

According to the Comunes party, the former president of the Federation of Students of the University of Chile (FECh) arrived later at the scene to participate in the Apruebo Dignidad organization's activity.

In the middle of the preparation, the carabineros' public order control personnel apprehended Schneider and a member of her team.

The Comunes party described the arrest of the feminist candidate as "arbitrary" and denounced that "Carabineros also beat part of the team accompanying Emilia."