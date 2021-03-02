    • Live
Chile: Court Releases Officer Who Pushed Teenager From Bridge

    A young man falls from Pio Nono bridge after being pushed by a policeman during a demonstration in Santiago on October 3, 2020. | Photo: teleSUR

Published 2 March 2021 (3 hours 5 minutes ago)
teleSUR's correspondent in Chile, Paola Dragnic, explained that "the  court's decision dramatically contrasts with several  protestors that currently are being kept in preventive prison for more than a year without evidence of the charges they are accused of."

Chile's justice revoked the preventive prison order of former carabinero (Chilean policeman) Sebastián Zamora, accused of the attempted homicide of a teenager pushed from the Pio Nono bridge in the capital Santiago last year.

The court canceled the preventive measure, which had Zamora serving for five months. It authorized the former policemen to remain under full house arrest for the rest of the investigation length.

"Former Carabinero Sebastián Zamora's pretrial detention is modified in the Pío Nono case."

On October 3, 2020, Zamora pushed a teenager over a bridge to the Mapocho river during a protest related to Chile's current social unrest crisis. The 8-meter fall did not kill the young man, but it left him with several fractures in his body, which required surgery. The case exposed rampant brutality within security forces.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
