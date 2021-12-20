Chile: Pinera and Boric Meet To Coordinate Handover of Power

Sebastián Piñera and Gabriel Boric meet at La Moneda to coordinate the handover of power. Boric received the honors corresponding to his position from the police and military personnel working at the site.

The meeting was held in an unprecedented setting, as President-elect Gabriel Boric entered the government house in the company of his spokeswoman Izkia Siches and his political boss Giorgio Jackson. In comparison, the tradition was a reception for breakfast at the outgoing president's residence

At approximately 2:00 pm President-elect Gabriel Boric arrived at La Moneda to meet with his incumbent counterpart, Sebastián Piñera. The meeting was arranged on Sunday night after the results of the presidential elections were known.



Upon arrival, he approached his supporters, who were waiting for him to greet them. Hugs, gifts and selfies were part of Boric's gestures to the public. Upon his arrival at La Moneda, Boric gave the appropriate greetings, receiving the honors corresponding to his position from the police and military personnel working there.

Boric was welcomed in the Presidential Audience Hall by Piñera, who proceeded to give him an explanation of the furniture and historical paintings in the place to which he added, addressing the president-elect, "Welcome to La Moneda. May you have a good administration, because Chile needs you and I know that you are going to do your best."

Sebastián Piñera

Today, we visited the Palacio de La Moneda, at the invitation of President Piñera. When I stood in front of the bust of Salvador Allende, I thought of those who, like him, came before us. Their dreams of a better Chile are the ones we will continue to build together with all of you.

"I hope to be up to the tremendous challenge," replied Boric, the incumbent President responded: "It is an enormous responsibility, but I believe that he will have the constructive support of all."

Previously, Ministers Rodrigo Delgado (Interior), Juan José Ossa (Segpres) and Bellolio, from Pinera's political committee exchanged greetings with Boric.