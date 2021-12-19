    • Live
News > Chile

Chile: Kast and Boric Before the Count of the Votes

  • Second round presidential elections in Chile between Gabriel Borinc and José Antonio Kast takes place on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

    Second round presidential elections in Chile between Gabriel Borinc and José Antonio Kast takes place on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/@SolidarityErvin

Published 19 December 2021
Opinion

The campaign coordinators of José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric,  Cristian Valenzuela and Giorgio Jackson, respectively, maintained contact to coordinate the acts to be carried out once the next president's name is known.

Cristian Valenzuela and Giorgio Jackson, campaign coordinators for José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric, respectively, maintained communications yesterday to define how the communication between the candidates will be after the vote count results are known.

Valenzuela and Jackson's last contact was yesterday afternoon to coordinate a closing gesture once the president-elect is known.

It is expected that between 4:00-5:00 p.m. the coordinators will hold a call to agree on how the traditional greetings to the candidates will be conducted once the winner of the presidential election is known.

Kast and his staff announced that they would expect a visit from Boric at his Las Condes headquarters if they win. If Boric is elected with more than 50 thousand votes, they will go in person to visit the Apruebo Dignidad candidate at the Hotel Fundador, located in Santiago.

The staff of Boric's team showed dissatisfaction in this regard, stating that they prefer that the former deputy does not attend the hotel where they will meet, because the campaign has been polarized according to Jackson, "it has been with lies in front, and that makes it difficult to maintain the traditions" he said.

Talks are expected between spokesman Jaime Bellolio and both teams. The contact will be via Zoom once the results are known.

Post with no comments.