Chile: Kast and Boric Before the Count of the Votes

Cristian Valenzuela and Giorgio Jackson, campaign coordinators for José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric, respectively, maintained communications yesterday to define how the communication between the candidates will be after the vote count results are known.

Valenzuela and Jackson's last contact was yesterday afternoon to coordinate a closing gesture once the president-elect is known.

It is expected that between 4:00-5:00 p.m. the coordinators will hold a call to agree on how the traditional greetings to the candidates will be conducted once the winner of the presidential election is known.

Kast and his staff announced that they would expect a visit from Boric at his Las Condes headquarters if they win. If Boric is elected with more than 50 thousand votes, they will go in person to visit the Apruebo Dignidad candidate at the Hotel Fundador, located in Santiago.

[Thread] Before Chile's elections, Lucía Hiriart - wife of dictator Augusto Pinochet - died. One candidate - @joseantoniokast - is in Pinochet's lineage. The other - @gabrielboric - stands for a Chile out of both Pinochetism & neoliberalism. [me w/Boric & @GiorgioJackson] pic.twitter.com/2hg0OCOyB9 — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) December 17, 2021

The staff of Boric's team showed dissatisfaction in this regard, stating that they prefer that the former deputy does not attend the hotel where they will meet, because the campaign has been polarized according to Jackson, "it has been with lies in front, and that makes it difficult to maintain the traditions" he said.

Talks are expected between spokesman Jaime Bellolio and both teams. The contact will be via Zoom once the results are known.