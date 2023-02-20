Chile Maintains Forest Fire Emergency

High temperatures, low humidity and strong winds will continue this week, conditions that favor the spread of the fire.

On Monday, Interior Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve said in an update on the situation that of the 260 active forest fire outbreaks, 77 are currently being fought in the south-central part of the country.

Although the emergency continues, mainly in the regions of Biobío, Ñuble and La Araucanía, the danger is more contained and far from what happened on February 4, when thousands of hectares burned, said Monsalve.

According to the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Attention (Senapred), "the fires have left 25 dead and affected 440 980 hectares. It also reported that 1 987 homes were destroyed, 7 038 people were affected, 324 were sheltered and 3 034 received medical attention."

Given the high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds that will continue this week, favoring the spread of fire, Monsalve called on the population to avoid risky behavior.

El subsecretario del Interior Manuel Monsalve actualizó el lunes la situación de los 260 focos activos de incendios forestales, de los cuales 77 se combaten actualmente en la región centro-sur de Chile, informaron fuentes ministeriales — FreddyParedes (@freddyp44055243) February 20, 2023

Undersecretary of the Interior Manuel Monsalve updated on Monday the situation of the 260 active forest fire outbreaks, of which 77 are currently being fought in the central-southern region of Chile, according to ministerial sources.

"The evolution of the weather indicates that the greatest risk is in the Maule and O'Higgins regions," according to Interior Minister Carolina Toha, who warned that "temperatures will not be extreme, but the risk is very high."

For his part, Housing Minister, Carlos Montes, said the Government does not rule out the possibility of intentionality in the forest fires. He said a prompt "formal investigation by the Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office" should determine this matter.

Help has arrived from several Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina and Spain, which have sent firefighters to support the Chilean brigade in tackling the fires.